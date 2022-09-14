OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW) Short Interest Down 35.7% in August

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

OCA Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. OCA Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.

