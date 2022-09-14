Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $92.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $65.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

