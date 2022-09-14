OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Trading 3.9% Higher

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 206,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,425,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.
About OceanPal
OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.
