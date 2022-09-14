OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Trading 3.9% Higher

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 206,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,425,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

OceanPal Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

OceanPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanPal

About OceanPal

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OceanPal stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal Inc. ( NASDAQ:OP Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Veriti Management LLC owned about 2.84% of OceanPal as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

