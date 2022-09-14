Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 35.4% in August

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

