Oppenheimer Increases Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $65.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

