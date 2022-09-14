Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91-12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.17.

Oracle Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. 1,025,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,041. The company has a market capitalization of $193.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after purchasing an additional 209,156 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,075 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after buying an additional 177,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,008,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

