Origin Asset Management LLP Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the period. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,211.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,988 shares of company stock worth $5,134,603. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

