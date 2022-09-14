Origin Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338,350 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 22.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $67,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

