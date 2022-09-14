Origin Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 4,610 Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Pathward Financial accounts for 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth about $89,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 503,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick bought 3,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $343,103 and sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

