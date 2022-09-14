Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.59. Approximately 61,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 171,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 329,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter.

