PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.53

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 91 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPGPF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.