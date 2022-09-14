Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.27

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.27 and traded as low as $15.12. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 50,968 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $812.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

