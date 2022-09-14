Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Up 3,200.0% in August

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Parabellum Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PRBM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Parabellum Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Parabellum Acquisition Company Profile

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

