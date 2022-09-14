Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet comprises 3.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.56% of Fabrinet worth $60,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FN shares. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,483. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

