Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,950 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Match Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

