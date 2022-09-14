Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $19.77 Million Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the period. American Woodmark accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 2.44% of American Woodmark worth $19,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 56.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after buying an additional 173,501 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

American Woodmark Trading Down 1.0 %

AMWD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.31 million, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.86. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $76.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.