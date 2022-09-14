Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $42.15 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.52% of Calix worth $42,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Calix by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calix by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Calix by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Cowen upped their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Calix

Calix Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

CALX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,361. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

