Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the quarter. Cohu accounts for 1.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Cohu were worth $30,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after purchasing an additional 615,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cohu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,775. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Profile

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

