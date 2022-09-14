Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.49% of Summit Materials worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 43.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,921. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

