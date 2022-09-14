Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 167,500 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 167,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 0.7 %

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.73. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Insider Transactions at Comtech Telecommunications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Lisa Lesavoy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,824.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Michael Bondi bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,004.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa Lesavoy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $188,824.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 28,770 shares of company stock worth $289,249 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMTL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Noble Financial upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.