Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in GATX by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GATX by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of GATX by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE:GATX traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,134. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

