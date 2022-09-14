Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 33,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

