PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 1.5 %

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $96.41. 272,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,013,678. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $285.75. The company has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

