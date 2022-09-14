PB Investment Partners L.P. Increases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for about 16.6% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PB Investment Partners L.P. owned 0.11% of Raymond James worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Raymond James by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

