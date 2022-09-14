Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pennon Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.6003 dividend. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

