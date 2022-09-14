Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.