P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.72

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.50. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,197 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

P&F Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

P&F Industries Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.53% of P&F Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Further Reading

