Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 946,715 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 726,131 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,983,000 after buying an additional 84,397 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,083,241.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,746 shares of company stock worth $186,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

