Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 2,053 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FRT stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $99.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,485. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

