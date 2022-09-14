Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,885,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 132,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $140.83. The company had a trading volume of 40,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,753. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

