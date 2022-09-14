Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.