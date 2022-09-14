Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 195 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.