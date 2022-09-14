Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 755 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.22% of StoneX Group worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 426,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,304. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,909,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,909,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $1,260,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,823,429.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,131 shares of company stock worth $7,708,555. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

