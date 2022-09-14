Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 87,196 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,196 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.16% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

AUB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

