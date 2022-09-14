Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 35.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,701. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $684.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

