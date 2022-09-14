PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Down 33.1% in August

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 47.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 860,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth $834,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 36.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 365,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 96,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 228.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 81,213 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

