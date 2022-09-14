Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario cut its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for 0.1% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.61. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

