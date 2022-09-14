Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.