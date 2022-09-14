Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,536 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.82% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $496,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded up $11.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.72. 54,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $146.40 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.