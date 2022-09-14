Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,157,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.47% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after acquiring an additional 335,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,658,000 after buying an additional 169,235 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 281,374 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Shares of PBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 16,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $465.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $166,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

