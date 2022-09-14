Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $533.84

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 533.84 ($6.45) and traded as low as GBX 456.80 ($5.52). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 472.60 ($5.71), with a volume of 377,930 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Playtech to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 693 ($8.37) to GBX 602 ($7.27) in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 533.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 248.45.

In other Playtech news, insider John Krumins purchased 8,000 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £37,360 ($45,142.58). In related news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total value of £414,190 ($500,471.24). Also, insider John Krumins purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £37,360 ($45,142.58).

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

