PowerPool Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and $2.01 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065313 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00075934 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

