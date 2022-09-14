Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Premier Stock Down 0.9 %

Premier stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Premier Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.