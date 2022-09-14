Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Pro-Dex stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

