Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.81 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 18.60.
About Professional Diversity Network
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.