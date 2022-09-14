Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.61

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $58.94, with a volume of 11866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXDX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.
Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,800,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $9,251,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $7,064,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
