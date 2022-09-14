PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.84. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 2,630 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $706,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,435,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071,400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,675,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 148.2% in the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,392,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 655,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.