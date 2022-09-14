PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. 42,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,663. PVH has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PVH by 245.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $4,527,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.