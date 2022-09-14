Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.65.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.72%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
