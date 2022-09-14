QCR Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
QCR Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $918.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99. QCR has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of QCR
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in QCR by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in QCR by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QCR (QCRH)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.