QCR Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

QCR Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $918.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99. QCR has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of QCR

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in QCR by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in QCR by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About QCR



QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

